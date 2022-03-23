The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: NFL Teams Allegedly Interested In Bringing Colin Kaepernick Back On To Play

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

While Eva covers the major headline reports for today’s “Front Page News,” Rock-T follows up with his usual sports recap which includes some exciting news involving Colin Kaepernick’s potential return to the NFL.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From more updates on the Ukraine-Russia war and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court hearings, to the latest tornado in the New Orleans area that unfortunately proved to be fatal, Eva’s got all the need-to-know info on lock.

As far as Rock-T, his good news on Kaepernick also comes with a positive update on Zion Williamson’s anticipated comeback and even the potential of Mike Tyson stepping into the ring with viral YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul — well, for a cool $1 billion.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full recap below in “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: NFL Teams Allegedly Interested In Bringing Colin Kaepernick Back On To Play  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close