We have a special guest Dr. Uché Blackstock (@ucheblackstockmd) who wrote a viral article about walking away from her career and marriage. The ladies discuss her journey to putting herself first and being a Black woman in the medical field. Plus, Eva and Lore’l get into what exactly infidelity is and how long is too long for a situationship.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you headed into Cougar territory?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s officially Spring and the temps are getting higher.  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "Put Yourself First | Episode 60"

