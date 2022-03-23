Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Ryan Destiny Poses For Instagram In An All-Black Dior Look

Ryan Destiny took to Instagram to give us fashion envy in an all-black Dior look.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Def Jam Pre-Grammy Party 2019

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Ryan Destiny is becoming one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in an all-black Dior look that was everything!

For the IG photo shoot, the beauty donned a strapless, lace, black Dior dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer skirt. Styled by Scot Louie, the former Star actress paired the look with black strappy heels and wore her hair in an updo with bangs parted over to one side of her face. In one photo, she paired the look with a black and gold handbag and wore a black blazer draped across her shoulders. And in another photo, the beauty posed in dark sunglasses to help compliment the all-black ensemble.

Check out the stunning shoot below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?

Don’t miss… 

Ryan Destiny Becomes The Official Face Of Black Opal

Ryan Destiny Turns Heads In A Backless Balmain Dress And We’re Obsessed!

Ryan Destiny Poses For Instagram In An All-Black Dior Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close