Megan Thee Stallion Is Coming To The Big Screen With A New Documentary Series

Megan Thee Stallion will be the subject of a documentary series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Megan is always in her bag, and we are here for it. According to Variety.com, Megan Thee Stallion is set to be the subject of a documentary series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.

Although a platform has not been announced for the documentary series, the project is presumed to cover Megan’s personal and career achievements. Nneka Onuorah will direct the multi-part series. Onuorah’s previous projects include “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” “Legends of the Underground,” “The G Word,” and “The Same Difference.”

Time Studios is excited about working with Roc Nation on this documentary series. Time Studios’ co-head of the documentary, Loren Hammonds, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Executive producers of the documentary include Loren Hammonds, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, and Mike Beck from Time Studios, and Desiree Perez and Lori York from Roc Nation. No debut date has been announced for the documentary series. What do you think? Will you be watching? 

