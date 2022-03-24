‘Kandi & The Gang’ Ep. 4 Sneak Peak: Shawndreca’s Sharp Tongue Lands Her In The Hot Seat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Being a busy entrepreneur has its challenges and rewards and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss-Tucker knows this first hand. The actress and reality TV star has ventured into a number of bustling business endeavors from cosmetics and sex toys to clothing and baby products. Now, the famous socialite is taking on the restaurant world with her new Southern-style cuisine joint, Old Lady Gang. Burruss-Tucker has been documenting the fun and hectic process of running the busy food establishment for fans in her new Bravo reality TV series Kandi & The Gang, and the dishes from the Atlanta hot spot never disappoint, neither does the drama.

Episode four of the jam-packed series debuts on March 27 and we have a sneak peek ahead of next week’s premiere. Kandi and Todd have a pretty serious pow-wow with Old Lady Gang’s hostess Shawndreca and if you’ve been watching previous episodes, you’ll know the sassy employee has a sharp tongue that has gotten her in trouble with management in the past. Todd and Kandi put Shawndreca in the hot seat after other staffers accuse her of talking smack during the restaurant’s town hall meeting, but can she handle the pressure now that she’s getting a little taste of her own medicine from the head honchos?

Check out the tense exchange below and don’t forget to tune in to “Kandi & The Gang” on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

