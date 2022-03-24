Feature Story
Watch ‘The Batman’ Question The Joker In Film’s Deleted Scene

The 5-minute clip failed to make the film's final cut

The Batman

Source: Jonathan Olley™ & © DC Comics / The Batman

In addition to breaking recent box office records, The Batman has been a major hit with fans and critics alike. Though many were unsure about how Twilight star Robert Pattinson would do as The Caped Crusader, it’s safe to say he’ll be donning the black cape and cowl again – as there are already talks about a film followup.

Those who’ve seen the movie may recall a pretty shady character chillin’ in the cell next to our friend The Riddler. Many had their suspicions on who it could have been, and those suspicions seem to now be confirmed, via a deleted scene that features The Dark Knight’s most famous foe.

Take a look below.

So yeah, this Joker is definitely creepy. But how will Barry Keoghan‘s version of the iconic villian stack up to the performances by Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix? Both men took home Oscars for their portrayal of the Joker.. definitely big shoes to fill.

Time will certainly tell..

 

Watch ‘The Batman’ Question The Joker In Film’s Deleted Scene  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

