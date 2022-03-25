Ohio
HomeOhio

South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
tanya baird mug shot taken by Franklin county sherif

Source: Franklin county sherif / other

According to NBC4i, a South African woman was arrested at John Glenn International Airport Thursday for allegedly sending synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons.

Tanya Baird, 46, of South Africa, was arrested by federal agents on charges that she mailed 69 packages — 34 of which were delivered to southern Ohio — to people incarcerated in the U.S. that contained K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Suboxone, a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addictions, from June to August 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Baird, who appeared in federal court Thursday, reportedly obtained K2 from China and doused legal documents with the substance from South Africa before mailing them to the U.S., the release said.

On some occasions, the attorney’s office said another unnamed person delivered the packages on behalf of Baird to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities, where the person collected proceeds from incarcerated people.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close