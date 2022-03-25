Texas Mother Fatally Shot While Visiting Her Son’s Gravesite On His Birthday

A Texas mother was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave on the first birthday since his passing.
Per the news release, Yolanda N’Gaojia was shot at Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas while at the gravesite on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday. According to the report, another victim was shot but “received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene” and the identity is pending to notify next of kin.
“I have no words because I can’t believe this is real. This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life,” Yolanda’s ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia shared on Facebook. ”I can’t believe you are gone … how y’all gonna kill her on her (son’s) birthday at his gravesite??”
Their son Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia passed away this year on New Year’s Day. He was one of three children that Yolanda, 52, and Kineh shared.
“My children will never be the same again,” Kineh wrote in another Facebook post. “Those bullets took a precious gem from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain’t going nowhere but up cause we know how hard you rode for your family. Thank you for making our lives complete we gonna miss you Soldier. WE LOVE YOU.”
The investigation into Yolanda’s death is ongoing, and the Killeen Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
