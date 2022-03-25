The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

HBCU U-KNOW: Recognizing Famous Poet, Nikki Giovanni of Fisk University [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

You’ll always catch us finding ways to uplift all of our historically Black colleges and universities out there, one in particular being Rock-T’s always timely “HBCU U-KNOW” tribute.

Today he sends a shoutout to Nashville’s own Fisk University by way of honoring celebrated poet and Tennessee native Nikki Giovanni.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As a Fisk graduate of 1967, with honors at that, Giovanni is easily one of the school’s greatest success stories. The eagerness for education proved to be strong in the NAACP Image Award-winner, so much so that she’s balanced roles as a professor at multiple universities since graduating. The most prominent of those has been her tenure at Virginia Tech as a University Distinguished Professor, which she’s held down since 1987.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Listen to Rock-T give both Nikki Giovonni and Fisk University its flowers with “HBCU U-KNOW” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

HBCU U-KNOW: Recognizing Famous Poet, Nikki Giovanni of Fisk University [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close