LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You’ll always catch us finding ways to uplift all of our historically Black colleges and universities out there, one in particular being Rock-T’s always timely “HBCU U-KNOW” tribute.

Today he sends a shoutout to Nashville’s own Fisk University by way of honoring celebrated poet and Tennessee native Nikki Giovanni.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As a Fisk graduate of 1967, with honors at that, Giovanni is easily one of the school’s greatest success stories. The eagerness for education proved to be strong in the NAACP Image Award-winner, so much so that she’s balanced roles as a professor at multiple universities since graduating. The most prominent of those has been her tenure at Virginia Tech as a University Distinguished Professor, which she’s held down since 1987.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Rock-T give both Nikki Giovonni and Fisk University its flowers with “HBCU U-KNOW” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

HBCU U-KNOW: Recognizing Famous Poet, Nikki Giovanni of Fisk University [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: