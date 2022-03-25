News
‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts was in a crash on early Wednesday morning (March 23) in Baker, California. She has been hospitalized and unfortunately, she is reportedly “unresponsive.”

According to reports, the vehicle Watts was traveling in, a black Mercedes, flipped multiples after crashing with a Ford F250 pickup truck on the I-15 while travelling between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Watts, who appeared on Season 5 and 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is said to have suffered “major injuries,” per the California Highway Patrol. TMZ adds that a passenger who was inside the F250 assisted Watts in getting out her car, which was lit on fire. She was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital in Nevada.

According to the Shade Room, which reports she crashed with a diesel truck, Watts’ injuries include a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm, per the reality star’s sister.

Our prayers go out to Apple Watts and we wish her a speedy recovery.

 

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Apple Watts Hospitalized After Severe Car Accident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

