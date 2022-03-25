Kobe Bryant’s Estate To Continue Business Relationship With Nike

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like the fears that the Kobe Bryant brand would be leaving Nike has been put to rest as Vanessa Bryant has announced that the Bryant estate will continue their business venture with the swoosh brand for the coming future.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Vanessa Bryant expressed her excitement at the new agreement with Nike and not only because that they’ll continue to honor her late-great husband’s legacy, but also because where the future proceeds will be going once everything comes to fruition.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world. With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbgJqoBPbTe/

NBA players should be the most happy to hear this news as they were shelling out thousands of dollars on the secondary market to get themselves pairs of the Nike Kobe collection as they felt they were the most comfortable sneakers to ball in. After Nike’s deal with the Bryant estate came to an end, those kicks became hard to come by and players were forking up as much as five figures to get pairs in their sizes.

As sneakerheads we’re happy to see Kobe Bryant’s estate come to terms with Nike and can’t wait to see what they come up with next to honor The Black Mamba going forward.

She continued, “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you! With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy,

Vanessa Bryant.”

