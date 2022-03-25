The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Speaks On How She Feels About Bow Wow, His Music & Shading Jermaine Dupri

The week in drama gets wrapped up in today’s “Gary’s Tea,” including Bow Wow’s recent diss towards his own music, Britney Spears’ shocking revelation about her dad almost shaming her into getting breast implants and Andy Cohen updating reality fans on The Real Housewives Of New York City.

A good person to speak on the Bow Wow situation was none other than RSMS‘s very own Da Brat, who took a break from her infamous on-air feud with Gary to chime in and clear the air on how Bow Wow’s comments could be construed as a diss towards their mutual friend and music producer, Jermaine Dupri.

Get the scoop with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Gary's Tea: Da Brat Speaks On How She Feels About Bow Wow, His Music & Shading Jermaine Dupri

Photos
Close