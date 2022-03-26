Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Donald Glover Taps ‘Amazingly Talented’ Malia Obama As A Writer On An Upcoming Series

Donald Glover has tapped former First Daughter Malia Obama as a writer on his upcoming Amazon series, calling the 23-year-old "amazingly talented."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 29, 2017

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

It looks like talent runs all through the Obama family as Donald Glover has tapped Barack and Michelle’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, as a writer on an upcoming series and is already praising the former First Daughter’s skills.

In an interview with Vanity Fair during Thursday’s season 3 premiere of his hit FX show Atlanta, the 38-year-old artist explained that “she’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Glover reportedly tapped the 23-year-old Harvard grad to share her experiences for his new Amazon series that’s potentially titled Hive, a show seemingly about a Beyoncé-like character. But this isn’t Malia’s first rodeo when it comes to television writing as she previously held internships on Lena Dunham’s Girls and at the Weinstein Company before landing a role as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he added on the up-and-coming writer. “Her writing style is great.”

And if you’re wondering how proud Barack and Michelle are of their baby girls, they are both absolutely excited for each of their daughter’s next chapters.  “I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they’re going to be 23 and 20,” the 58-year-old former First Lady said of her daughters, Malia and Sasha in an interview with CBS This Morning last year. “I mean, I’m just like ‘Stop there.’ I don’t even have teenagers anymore. So I am excited for her next chapter. That’s why I want to be as excited as every parent.”

President Barack Obama are seen after their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on Monday February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.” data-title=”Michelle Obama and Barack Obama” data-shop-image=”false” data-original-width=”1500″ data-original-height=”1000″ data-high-density=”true” data-crop-percentage=”67″ data-tracking-zone=”image” data-orientation=”default” data-focal-point-x=”885″ data-focal-point-y=”180″>Don’t miss… 

Donald Glover Taps ‘Amazingly Talented’ Malia Obama As A Writer On An Upcoming Series  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close