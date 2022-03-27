Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Because of COVID, it has been several years since Beyonce fans have seen a performance from her.  It was only right that the queen B opened up the 94th Academy Awards to perform her latest single “Be Alive” from the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard”, a film about Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

During her live performances from the tennis courts where The Williams sisters got their start in the sport, Beyonce wore a gown from the Spring Summer 2022 collection by David Koma.  surrounded by a monochromatic orchestra and dancers including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.  The dress was slightly modified to match the monochromatic theme for Beyonce from the runway presentation but similar dresses on his site retail for upwards of $4,000.

Check out her full performance here:

 

The Latest:

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close