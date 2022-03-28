Cincy
Cincinnati: A 17-Year-Old Girl Shot By Her Boyfriend In Avondale

A 17-year-old girl was shot by her boyfriend in Avondale.

The Police say that her boyfriend is being charged with the shooting.

It happened in the 300 block of Forest Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

First responders found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to her chest and took her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries, he said.

The victim was identified early Monday as Auvionne Chichester. (Fox19)

Our prayers are with the family and friends of the young lady. This is so sad.

 

