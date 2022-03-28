LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Listen, our favorite actors and actresses were not playing games at the Oscars, this year. From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, in a polarizing altercation that has broken the Internet — to a recently surfaced clip of Tiffany Haddish checking Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima after she made a comment about her “little costume change” — our faves were on one last night. Tiffany stopped to chat with Zima, who referred to her look as a “costume.”

Tiffany quickly quipped, “I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling.”

And that’s on that. Period.

Haddish pretty much owned the night with her fashion looks. Earlier in the day, she wore an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown, styled by Wayman + Micah, that topped our list for Oscars best-dressed.

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you,” she added. “This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

Tiffany has been serving looks all Oscars weekend. She wore a see-through velvet Laquan Smith minidress to Net-A-Porter’s pre-Oscar dinner, kicking off a weekend of fashionable festivities for the award show.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: