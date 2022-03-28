Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’

Tiffany Haddish was not feeling ET reporter Lauren Zima after the host insinuated she was wearing a costume to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. I'm wearing Dolce & Gabbana."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Listen, our favorite actors and actresses were not playing games at the Oscars, this year. From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, in a polarizing altercation that has broken the Internet — to a recently surfaced clip of Tiffany Haddish checking Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima after she made a comment about her “little costume change” — our faves were on one last night. Tiffany stopped to chat with Zima, who referred to her look as a “costume.”

Tiffany quickly quipped, “I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling.”

And that’s on that. Period.

Haddish pretty much owned the night with her fashion looks. Earlier in the day, she wore an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown, styled by Wayman + Micah, that topped our list for Oscars best-dressed.

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you,” she added. “This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

Tiffany has been serving looks all Oscars weekend. She wore a see-through velvet Laquan Smith minidress to Net-A-Porter’s pre-Oscar dinner, kicking off a weekend of fashionable festivities for the award show.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close