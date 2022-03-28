Nicki Minaj Defends Will Smith After Slap: ‘The Husband Gets A Front Row Seat To His Wife’s Pain’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It was the slap seen and heard ’round the world. Literally. Footage of Will Smith walking up to Chris Rock after he distastefully joked about Jada Pinkett’s bald head has flooded every social media platform. And celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Offset, Diddy, and more have tons to say about it.

In case you’re wondering what could possibly prompt Will to react in such a violent way, we aren’t condoning violence, but we speculate it has to do with Jada recently opening up about her struggle with alopecia. She also revealed her struggles with her hair as a Black woman in Hollywood.

While Chris Rock was clearly joking, fans speculated Will was fatigued by never-ending jokes about their marriage entanglement. Just moments before Chris joked, “Can’t wait for GI Jane,” both Will and Jada laughed off a shot by Regina Hall. And who can forget the SAG Awards red carpet when Laverne Cox joked about fans wanting more “Red Table Talk,” and “more entanglements.” Cringe.

According to reports, Will was comforted, during the break, by fellow “Best Actor” nominee Denzel Washington, who told him, “At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you.” All of which Will mentioned in his emotional acceptance speech for Best Actor, which he won a few minutes after the polarizing incident. Will apologized to the Academy and the other thespians in his category, but not to Chris Rock.

Fans were quick to find another clip of Rock dissing Jada about her not being able to boycott an event she wasn’t invited to, at the 2016 Oscars. An E! source claimed Will was still mad about the joke. In the age of the Internet, it was inevitable someone would crack over the insensitive comments made on a daily basis about personal issues.

“I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay,” Will said during his acceptance speech.

Nicki Minaj defended Will and Jada on Twitter. “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives,” she wrote.

Offset took to Twitter, where he called Will Smith the “greatest to ever do it” and that he would, too, smack someone for talking about his wife.

Loni Love tweeted:

Even Jaden Smith chimed in.

Trevor Noah was just as confused as the rest of the world.

Steph Curry commented.

Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell speaking facts:

Stephen A. Smith condemned Will for the act.

Diddy later claimed the beef was squashed between the two at the Oscars afterparty. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told PageSix. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

We’re sure we’re in-store for weeks of think-pieces and commentary. Stay tuned.

RELATED STORIES:

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair Joke About Jada

Jada Pinkett On Her Hair Journey In Hollywood: ‘Having Your Hair As European As Possible Was The Thing’

Nicki Minaj Defends Will Smith After Slap: ‘The Husband Gets A Front Row Seat To His Wife’s Pain’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: