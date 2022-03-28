News
Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

According to the mogul, the pair broke bread backstage and peaced it up.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Will Smith and Chris Rock will undoubtedly dominate the news cycle for the new few days easily after their shocking moment at the 2022 Oscars. While tensions appeared to be high, Sean “Diddy” Combs says it’s all “Love” between the pair at the moment.

Page Six obtained got an exclusive comment from Diddy regarding the incident, adding to his lighthearted moment onstage at the Oscars of hoping to broker a peace deal between the two after Smith smacked Rock during the broadcast regarding a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. According to the mogul, the moment is in their respective rearview after partying at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty together.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said to the outlet without elaborating on how the resolution was handled. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Smith, who won the Best Actor trophy for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard, opened his acceptance speech with tears in his eyes and an apology to the Academy.

Later in the night, Smith could be seen on video rapping along with some of his massive hits including “Summertime” and “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” with his Oscar in hand and Pinkett Smith dancing by his side.

