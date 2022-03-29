The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Files Divorce After 22 Years, For The Second Time

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Anthony Anderson‘s wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce for the second time, ending their 22-year marriage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Per reports, she filed for divorce last weekend in Los Angeles stating irreconcilable differences is the reason for the split.  She is requesting spousal support from Anthony and wants him to pay her attorney fees. The two got married in 1999 and separated from 2014 to 2016.

Alvina filed for divorce in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences after separating in 2014 and also asked for spousal support then as well.

The couple shares two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

READ MORE:

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

7 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Files Divorce After 22 Years, For The Second Time  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close