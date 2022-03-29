Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After dropping her debut album in 2002, Ashanti has earned her permanent place among the stars. On Thursday, April 7th at 11:30 a.m. PDT, the singer, actress, author, and executive producer will be honored with the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will be the guest speakers at the event.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz,’” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

Ashanti has been a force to reckon with ever since she stepped on the music scene. The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter made history with her first album, Ashanti, landing the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts. That album sold 504,593 units in its first week and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history, granting her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, which she still holds today. Since then, Ashanti has gone on to win a plethora of awards. She has also starred in television shows, films, created her own fragrance, authored a poetry book, and has been an ambassador for several community programs.

Ashanti has recently made history again as the first, Black female artist to partner with and become a co-founder of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame event will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com.

