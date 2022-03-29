Arts & Entertainment
Jim Carrey Slams Will Smith's 'Post-Slap' Oscar Win: "I Was Sickened By The Standing Ovation"

By now, everyone has seen or heard about the infamous slap delivered to Chris Rock’s face by way of Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday. It’s been an ongoing topic of discussion for the past 48 hours, and with each new reaction another extension to the story seems to be unfolding.

The latest comes by way of fellow comedian actor Jim Carrey, who not only detested the act of violence but also found issues with Hollywood as a whole for applauding Will Smith as he went on later that night to accept the top honor of “Best Actor.”

Speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, the A-list funnyman made it clear that he found Will’s actions to be no laughing latter. “I was sickened by the standing ovation,” Carrey says of Smith’s “Best Actor” win for his leading role in King Richard (seen above), going on to add, “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, on mass, and it just really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the ‘cool club’ anymore.”

He went on to say that if it were him in Rock’s place, Will would be getting sued for $200 million because, in his words, “you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Although Carrey says he has no personal ill-will towards, well, Will — he made sure to add that Smith has “done great things” — overall he feels the incident overshadowed the other winners and “cast a pall” over the entire night in general. Given the virality of it all, which is already being deemed simply as “The Slap,” we might just have to agree with Ace Ventura on this one.

Listen to the Jim Carrey’s full comments on the situation via CBS Mornings below (starting at the 4:00 mark), and let us know of you agree with The Mask or if you’re riding with The Fresh Prince on this one:

 

[caption id="attachment_5283025" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Myung Chun / Getty[/caption] The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously, and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars' best moments below. The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful. Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard. As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss. Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers, and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard. The drama and musical, CODA, walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.” Megan Thee Stallion even made a surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto. In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars' best (and worst) moments below.

Jim Carrey Slams Will Smith’s ‘Post-Slap’ Oscar Win: “I Was Sickened By The Standing Ovation”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

