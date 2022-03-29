News
HomeNews

Philly Launches Program To Slow Gun Violence Crisis

The city recorded a total of 120 murders as of March 28, up an alarming 3% compared to last year.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Night, Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, America

Source: joe daniel price / Getty

Philadelphia saw a grim uptick in murders this month. According to Axios, the city recorded a total of 120 murders as of March 28, up an alarming 3 percent compared to last year.  In 2020, 561 murders were reported throughout the city, “the highest total ever recorded,” the publication noted. Now, officials from the City of Brotherly Love are working to quell the violence with a new crime hotline initiative that will give residents access to resources on gun violence prevention and safety tips.

Philly Launches Program To Slow Gun Violence Crisis  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close