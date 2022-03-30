Additional Chris Rock Show Added to Cincinnati Stop

CLOSE
Well, the slap heard across the world has defiantly benefited Chris Rock’s pockets. The demand to see his upcoming Ego Death World Tour has been going crazy in various markets since Rock was slapped by Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.
The tour was originally only slated for one show in Cincinnati at the Taft Theatre but now you can see him on June 9th and 10th at the Taft Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations or log onto ticketmaster.com or Tafttheatre.org
