LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you know anything about Cardi B, then you’re aware of her infatuation with the color red. If you’re a fan, then you’re also hip to why she refers to herself as Bardi from time to time.

The wig connoisseur, style queen, and award-winning rapper was spotted shooting a music video in a chic red wig with a black and white bandana print etched on it. She paired the hairstyle with a white crop top, baggy blue jeans with red underwear that was slightly exposed on top, and a red faux fur vest.

The style was slayed by none other than Tokyo Stylez, wigologist to the stars. Because Cardi is a trendsetter, we can expect to see this look recreated on the gowrls this summer.

This isn’t the first time the mother of two adorned herself in the bandana print. In 2020, she took to Instagram in a multicolored bandana-print dress with a matching Birkin bag.

In 2018 she wore a full bandana ensemble partnered with red hair for her Twerk music video.

Cardi B can rock any color and look good, but it’s clear that red is her vibe. This hue brings out her fiery alter ego, from the cherry-colored wigs to the full-on bandana ensemble. What do you think? Are you digging Cardi’s red bandana wig?

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Covering Funeral And Burial Expenses For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Fire

Cardi B And Her Sister Hennessy Carolina Pose For The ‘Gram In Matching Versace

Cardi B Alludes To Joining The Hair And Beauty Space By Trademarking “Bardi Beauty”

Cardi B Rocks Red Bandana Print Hair For New Music Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: