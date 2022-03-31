Feature Story
Master P Talks Nipsey Hussle, Self Worth & More on TV One’s UNCENSORED

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

Southern rap legend Master P grew his brand from a record store to one of the most successful independent labels in the industry. His emphasis on ownership, generational wealth and philanthropy made him a millionaire before the age of 30. In his episode of UNCENSORED, he breaks down how it all happened.

Check out the clip below as P reflects on Nipsey Hussle, the West Coast rapper and entrepreneur who was tragically killed three years ago today (March 31).

Master P Talks Nipsey Hussle, Self Worth & More on TV One’s UNCENSORED  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

