News
HomeNews

GOP Votes Against Naming Courthouse For Black Judge

It had already passed the Senate unanimously. But on Wednesday, when the measure was presented on the House floor, 10 Florida House members including Republican Panama City Rep. Neal Dunn voted it down.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Judge Joseph Hatchett

Source: Tallahassee Democrat / Tallahassee Democrat

So—maybe Republicans are just racist. Maybe the people who act like critical race theory is Black supremacy and white slavery are just tired of seeing Black representation everywhere.

I just can’t think of another viable reason for why, in Florida, GOP legislators overwhelmingly voted against naming the federal courthouse in Tallahassee after Judge Joseph Hatchett, “the first Black judge since reconstruction to win a contested statewide race in Florida, defending his seat on the Florida Supreme Court–where he had been the first Black man to sit as a judge,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The wild thing is it was damn near already a done deal. Six months ago, all 29 members of the Florida Congressional delegation supported a proposal by Congressman Al Lawson (D-Tallahassee) to honor Hatchett, who died last April at age 88, by designating a courthouse on Adams Street as the “Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse Federal Building.” It was a bipartisan effort that was even sponsored by Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. It had already passed the Senate unanimously. But on Wednesday, when the measure was presented on the House floor, 10 Florida House members including Republican Panama City Rep. Neal Dunn voted it down.

“To witness, on the House floor, Republican vote changes (against) the bill during the final seconds of roll call was abhorrent,” Lawson said Thursday.

So what reasons did opponents of the measure give for blocking it?

From the Democrat:

Georgia Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde rallied opposition to the Hatchett designation because of a 1999 opinion Hatchett authored that prohibited prayer at public school graduations. 

“I let (that) be known,” Clyde said, according to Axios. 

Lawson lashed out Clyde for working against the bill: “Clyde is also one of the three members who opposed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” which now makes lynching a federal hate crime. 

So, Hatchett, who was not only the first Black judge on the state Supreme Court but was named by President Jimmy Carter as the first Black judge to serve on a federal appeals court in the South, wasn’t worthy of the honor because—he didn’t think public school graduations should host what would likely be exclusively Christian prayer circles? Are we sure that Clyde, who also is apparently against anti-lynching laws, isn’t just f**** racist?

Anyway, because of the sudden GOP 180 on the measure, the bill fell 45 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to designate the building in Hatchett’s honor.

“All but one of the 220 House Democrats who voted on the bill supported it,” the Democrat reported. “Just 19 of 205 Republicans, including six Floridians, voted yes.”

“Judge Hatchett was a true social justice pioneer and public servant,” Lawson said. “(He) was dedicated to his home state of Florida, where he served in many positions in the military and the federal and local justice systems. It would’ve been an honor to recognize such a leader.”

SEE ALSO:

Florida Cop Chokes Female Cop Who Tried To Intervene While He Accosted Handcuffed Black Man

Institute Of Black Wealth Teams Up With Florida Memorial University To Advance Black Economic Mobility

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

 

GOP Votes Against Naming Courthouse For Black Judge  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close