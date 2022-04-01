Arts & Entertainment
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami posed on Instagram in an $11,000 Chanel jacket to promote her latest City Girls single with rapper Fivio Foreign, 'Top Notch.'

Yung Miami's Birthday Celebration

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Yung Miami chose fashion violence in a recent Instagram post as she slayed in an $11,000 black leather-embroidered Chanel jacket to promote The City Girls’ new single, with Fivio Foreign, Top Notch.

Yung Miami didn’t hold back with her current outfit choice as she confidently posed in a luxurious ensemble for her 5 million Instagram followers. Fresh off of releasing her latest single Top Notch with fellow group member JT featuring Fivio Foreign, Yung Miami is showing her fans that she is just that – top notch.

To go with the extravagant, designer jacket, Yung Miami (styled by @thekcexperience_) sported a LaPerla lace bra, fitted leather shorts, and Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots accompanied by a mini Chanel bag belt strapped around her right thigh.

Yung Miami captioned her jazzy photo, “Not nann b!tch in the world look like this!!! Top notch b!tch.

#Topnotch Out now!” And of course her followers went berserk soon after the photos were uploaded.

Celebrities like LaLa commented under her picture with, “Let’s goooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

Rapper Latto quoted one of Yung Miami’s verses from her latest single while reality television star, Erica Mena declared that Yung Miami’s photo caption will be the “CAPTIONs for the wholeeeee summaaa.” Her followers were feeling her look while simultaneously showing excitement for her latest single.

To listen to Top Notch by The City Girls featuring Fivio Foreign, click here.

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

