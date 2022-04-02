Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stepped out for another fashionable date night over the weekend and their looks were everything!
For their fashionable night out, the 49-year-old actress opted for an all-cream Giuseppe Di Morabito look that featured a criss-cross cream colored crop top that showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with matching wide-leg trousers and a matching cream-colored blazer. As for her shoes, she rocked brown slide in heels and opted for a stylish ponytail in her hair. Hubby Dwayne Wade matched his wife’s fly, opting for an all-pink suit with a white t-shirt underneath. He paired the look with stark white sneakers and posed alongside his stunning wife for their photo op.
The actress then shared a fun IG Reel of herself dancing in her cream-colored ensemble to the tune of the City Girls’ latest track, “Top Notch.” In the video, Gabrielle gave use her best wine while Dwyane lovingly teased her from a distance. “How The Night Ended @dwyanewade is a hater. Perhaps if my stance wasn’t so widdddeeee #TopNotch @citygirls ,” she captioned the fun video. Check it out below.
We just can’t get enough of this fly couple!
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Keep It Cute For A Fashionable Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com