Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany Haddish's style evolution is top tier.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is definitely ready for the red carpet and any other event that involves her serving high-fashion looks. The comedian and actress was a sight for sore eyes during last night’s Grammy Awards. Clad in a rose gold custom Prada dress, the blonde bombshell looked radiant.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

At the afterparty, Haddish did a quick wardrobe (not costume) change into a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress that featured exaggerated shoulders. The retro-style ensemble was accessorized with black Prada frames.

She Ready Vegas! I am feeling very sexy in my @dolcegabbana dress and @prada frames . Thank you @waymanandmicah @hair4kicks @kilprity @mr_dadams for keeping me fly in these streets! #sheready!” she captioned her photo.

In an Instagram reel, our favorite funny gal joked about her newly single glow. After posting the video, she left a Haddish-style statement in the comment section.

“It’s something about being single that just makes me feel like I can have it all! #sheready tonight a rich man asked to eat my box and he will go away. I think I just might let him have a snack,” she wrote.

I know that’s right!

Haddish has been giving us a run for our money over the last couple of years. Partnering with elite stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah has elevated her entire fashion game. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her style evolution?

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress

Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close