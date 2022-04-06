Man On Southwest Airlines Flight Arrested For Masturbating 4 Times In Front Of Female Passenger

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Returning to the frequent flyer lifestyle has been a complicated transition for many given the ongoing efforts to avoid contracting COVID-19. However, one recent passenger provided yet another reason to reconsider booking a flight on Southwest Airlines after being arrested for masturbating in front of a woman sitting next to him on four occasions throughout their three-hour flight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, the accused ‘jerk,’ was arrested on Southwest flight 3814 from Seattle to Phoenix this past Saturday after it landed at Sky Harbor International Airport. According to the complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, McGarity took his seat in 11F next to the female witness seated beside him in 11E. Not long after taking flight, reports say McGarity pulled down his pants to expose his penis before, well, ‘going to town’ on himself. The woman confirmed that she recorded his lewd behavior for over an hour before he fell asleep. She was allowed to move her seat after telling a crew member about the sticky situation.

More details in this mile-high mishap below, via The Daily Beast:

“The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating ‘on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands.’

McGarity was also interviewed by FBI agents, who allegedly admitted to his in-flight behavior.

‘McGarity advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates,’ the complaint states. ‘According to McGarity, the female witness put her hands in the air and said, ‘it really doesn’t matter.’’

McGarity thought the response was ‘kind of kinky’ and believed the female was comfortable with him masturbating, the complaint adds.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In addition to his pending legal issues, McGarity also now has a permanent ban from flying with Southwest and is on their infamous No-Fly List. While many questions are sure to arise from this whole ordeal, we think the main one we’re all thinking is how did he even get to four times before anyone noticed?!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man On Southwest Airlines Flight Arrested For Masturbating 4 Times In Front Of Female Passenger was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: