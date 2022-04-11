Jussie Smollett Drops New Song Addressing Hate Crime Saga, Lee Daniels & Don Lemon

It’s never a dull moment with the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga that’s been going on over the past three years, and things have only began to get more interesting following his recent release from prison.
It now appears that Smollett is returning to his love for music in the midst of controversial circumstances, and he just dropped a new song as a way of getting out his thoughts on the conviction while also addressing public fallouts with Don Lemon and Lee Daniels.
The song’s title appears to be “Thank You,” and in the clip that he posted on Instagram to his 4.4 million followers it’s clear that he has a lot to get off his chest. The spoken-word track touches on everything from being found guilty last month of orchestrating a hate crime hoax to giving praise to those like Taraji P. Henson who stuck by him to cosign his innocence. In one standout verse, he raps in a subdued voice, “Some people searching for fame, some people chasing clout. Just remember this: this ain’t that situation. You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun? Y’all better look at someone else; you got the wrong one.”
What caught many people’s attention though were the bars mentioning Lemon and Daniels, who he refers to as “L.D. and Don,” respectively. While Jussie says he’s “still got love” for the two, he also hopes to meet up like real men to talk instead of, in his words, “sharing shade in rooms and up on CNN.”
Many details in the case, including both physical and video evidence, all point to Smollett being guilty of hiring brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to attack him in what he originally reported as a MAGA-inspired hate crime on the account of being an openly gay Black man.
Listen to the clip below and let us know what you think of Jussie Smollett’s new song “Thank You,” which will evenly distribute all sales between the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project and Secure The Bag Safety.
Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker
///BREAKING/// #JussieSmollett has been called to testify in his own defense on charged he arranged a fake hate crime attack on himself.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
"It was the biggest show on television," Smollett says. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has now objected to the relevancy of all this to the case. Judge Linn says the defense has a little leeway but urges them to move on.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett says he negotiated to be able to keep 50 percent of his publishing for material he wrote for the show, which had never been done before. "I felt amazing."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett says he met Abimbola Osundairo, whom he called "Bon," at a club during Season 4. He was in the VIP box, "which I usually hate because you feel like a monkey in a cage...feel kind of like I do now. It's not fun." Bon came up an said he'd worked on Empire also.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett says he and Osundairo "did some drugs" and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, "Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but...."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. "We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Asked why he did drugs, Smollett pauses and shakes his head. "Uhhhh ...I wish I could tell you. I like it. It was .. it got me away from everything else, so to speak." He's now saying he was under a lot of pressure, starting to see some of the ugliness online.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett's answer about the pressure he was under went on for more than a minute before Linn cut him off. "Ask another question."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett says he and Abimbola first exchanged numbers after a guest star on "Empire" asked if he knew where to get Molly. After that, they hung out a lot more.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Smollett says he and Abimbola would drive around in his car smoking blunts, then he'd drop him off and go home. "It's part of my relaxing process. I think that the car is probably the best place to listen to your music to be by yourself to be inspired."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Regarding Olabinjo, Bon's brother: "He kind of creeped me out," Smollett says.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had "took the vibe out of the room." They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. "We went alone, we got a private room again," Smollett says haltingly..."We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
They've now moved on to Smollett's hiring of the brothers for nutrition and exercise program. Smollett says he "had put on a significant amount of weight" and wanted to get in shape. "I had to be shirtless in the music video that we were prepping for."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
