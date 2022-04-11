Arts & Entertainment
'Love & Hip Hop' To Receive A Movie Adaptation: Report

For the past 11 years, VH1’s Love & Hip Hop has provided those with a guilty pleasure for reality television with one of the premiere shows to see the best drink-throwing, hair-pulling, baby-momma drama.

Now, it appears the series will be making its way to Hollywood — no, not a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood spinoff! — following rumors that LHH will soon be made into a feature film.

The Jasmine Brand is exclusively reporting the news, with sources telling the outlet that it will be a fictional project with a script currently in the works. It’s believed that creators on the original series are working together in terms of production of the film, although it hasn’t been made clear whether fan-favorite cast members will be included as well.

The series in its original form documents the personal and professional lives of hip-hop personalities in various positions, from artists and managers to record producers and party promoters. The shows are divided by city — spinoffs currently include Atlanta, Hollywood, Miami and the original New York cast — with some finding the proclaimed real-life drama to be scripted in itself. With that said, the rumored film actually wouldn’t be too far off from its source material.

We can’t begin to imagine what they’ll actually come up with in terms of a plot, or which city will get the most love on film —maybe a new one will be introduced! All we can hope is that Mona Scott-Young doesn’t jump the shark too much when it comes to this upcoming fictional version of Love & Hip-Hop.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information is made available, but check out a supercut featuring some of our favorite moments from Love & Hip Hop below and then let us know if you’d be interested in watching a movie version of the show:

 

[caption id="attachment_3629457" align="alignnone" width="932"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member Amara La Negra is clapping back at those making comments about her weight. When the public was first introduced to Amara on the Miami reality show, she was very curvy. She recently posted photos with a lot less weight. She said she lost weight due to a lot of stress that she was under. “There was a lot of stuff going on in my life,” she said. “I love it! And to be honest, I embrace my stretch marks, my cellulite, my dimples my everything because I can still get it. So what’s the problem? What? I had a fan base that followed me because I was very curvy and I represented the Latinas and the Black beautiful women that were curvy and I get that part, but some part of that was a little bit unhealthy for me, personally.” She also revealed she had a miscarriage. “I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby!” read the caption. “I’m not getting any younger and I’ve always been afraid of waiting too long ‘til it’s too late. I had so many dreams and hopes that just bled out of me. My motherly and nurturing instincts kicked in, but it was too late.” Amara is clapping back at people who claim they don’t like her thinner appearance. She said if you want to unfollow her because of it she’s fine with that, I’ll get a new fanbase. See pics here! RELATED: Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues RELATED: These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever RELATED: Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Huge Weight Lost [PHOTOS!]

‘Love & Hip Hop’ To Receive A Movie Adaptation: Report  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

