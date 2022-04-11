Arts & Entertainment
Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond

Life has been controversial to say the least for Bad Boys: Los Angeles star Kerrion Franklin, mainly due to his publicly tumultuous relationship with famous dad and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.

Kerrion’s latest mishap now has him in a Los Angeles county jail without bond after being taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police over the weekend on charges that still aren’t entirely clear. However, it may involve a missing woman whose car he was caught driving after she was later found dead.

 

Radar Online was able to obtain court records that shed light on specific details, including the fact that Kerrion was arrested in the early hours at 7:36 AM and later booked into jail at 10:28 AM. There also was an exclusive from Larry Reid Live (seen above) delivering a message by way of Kerrion from jail to say he was “wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his taillight.” He’s expected to see a judge tomorrow (April 12). It appears that he’s being help without bond due to an incident in Texas, in addition to a gun being found in the car during his arrest. He’s since denied any connection to the gun.

Details surrounding the woman’s death and why Kerrion was allegedly found driving her car haven’t made it to the public just yet, but we’ll be sure to follow-up on this situation as more details come to light.

The unfortunate case Kerrion Franklin finds himself in currently is yet another negative headline for the troubled 33-year-old that we can only hope isn’t as morbid as it sounds. As you might expect, Kirk has yet to make a comment and probably won’t given their sour relationship at the moment. Prayers for all involved.

