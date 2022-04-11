Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose Serve Natural Curls And Melanin On The Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert along with their adorable two daughters, 6-year-old Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. and 19-month-old Rue Rose Shumpert, are gracing the cover of Ebony magazine’s April 2022 issue and the Internet can not stop swooning over how beautiful this family is!

The family looked absolutely effortless in their matching brown fits, natural curls and flawless skin as they posed outdoors on a couch and served face and full melanin for the cover shoot. Teyana took to Instagram to reveal the stunning photo, sharing the image along the caption, “To our Nana’s, mamas & aunties we made it on the cover of @ebonymagazine we had so much fun shooting and capturing such beautiful moments with @ebonymagazine Thanks to da whole village that helped make this happen.” Check it out below.

For the issue, the couple penned an article where they opened up about everything from their goals as parents, to how they’re building a legacy for their two children, to their individual accolades such as Iman’s stint on Dancing With The Stars and Teyana’s latest tour.

“We’re working to build generational wealth,” the 31-year-old entertainer wrote. “We’re young and what I respect about Iman and my dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourself all across the board. I love that our relationship goes beyond just support, we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls.”

She continued, “I’m enjoying styling artists, and choreographing, and directing, and helping other creatives that are like me. The difference is now, artists have me to see them and actually hear them and help them bring them their vision to life; that’s important to me because I didn’t have that. Which is why I started my all female production company, The Aunties.”

Teyana is currently working on wrapping up the final leg of her The Last Rose Petal tour as well as filming a movie with A.V. Rockwell and Lena Waithe. She’s also currently developing a scripted series about Dionne Warwick’s life. “She’s put a majority of the creativity in my hands of myself and The Aunties,” Teyana said of the artist, “which is amazing.”

Iman, also 31, opened up about his accolades in the aritcle having won the Mirrorball trophy during season 30 of DWTS and is now fresh off the show’s tour where he said that he’s “taking the time to get my body” right to potentially return to the NBA. But although the couple is focused on their career goals, their main priority is their children, to the point that Teyana says they are always by her side even when she’s working. “They are actually the life of the party,” Teyana explained “My photoshoots often become Junie’s shoot and Rue is usually somewhere stealing the show just because she’s cute as pie. My family brings joy to my work.”

