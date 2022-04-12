Wingding Abuser Cam Newton Called Out For Sexist Comments Regarding “Women Who Can’t Cook”

You can always count on these folks to expose themselves during a podcast conversation. It never fails.
Free-agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton is catching heat from women for some recent comments he made. During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the winding abusing jock decided to talk about women who can’t cook, don’t stop talking, and can’t cater to the needs of men.
Newton used his parents’ marriage as a “perfect” example of his dad showing him “what a man was” in his life before the convo went into sexist territory. Things went left when he attempted to break down the definition of a “bad bitch” adding that when he used “bitches in a way not to degrade a woman,” while pointing out it’s a play on “what they deem is a boss chick.”
He broke down his definition of a good woman claiming, “A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” He called out women who brag about being a “boss bitch,” adding, “but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
Once the clip went viral on Twitter, Newton immediately caught flak, and understandably so. The Athletic writer Nicole Auerbach wrote in a quote tweet of the video, “based on this, I’d argue Cam’s the one who doesn’t know when to be quiet.”
“Sounds like it’s my turn to sound off about men who “can’t pass” or “win a super bowl,” NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin wrote on Twitter. She also mentioned Newton belittling a female reporter saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”
New York Times best-selling author and philanthropist wrote, “Again, many men such as Cam Newton to read more and speak less. The level of misogyny and sexism on these podcasts is disgusting.”
Of course, some feel his comments were taken out of context, pointing to the fact that he also called out men too. “Women get on this app and tell everyone what the want from a man everyday. Cam Newton said some reasonable shit and people are flipping out,” one Twitter user wrote.
There is a whole discourse around Newton’s comments. Again chalk this up to people seemingly just running their mouths during these podcasts. You can peep some more reactions below.
1 of 20
the amount of men agreeing w cam newton is astounding & disappointing. women don’t live to serve men, we have our own lives, jobs & responsibilities just like men.— matt olson stan acct (@ashleypriyanka) April 12, 2022
wake up, you’re thinking of the wrong century.
2 of 20
Cam Newton has every right to want a certain type of relationship. If you don’t like it, don’t date him. Simple.— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 12, 2022
3 of 20
If you actually watch the Cam Newton interview, the full thing without media wrongly paraphrasing his words. He’s literally right. He didn’t say women only cook and only serve men, I have no idea where that came from.— 𝗕𝗼 (@MACJ0N3S) April 12, 2022
4 of 20
Not Cam Newton, a man who doesn’t know when to be quiet, ranting about women who “don’t know when to be quiet” https://t.co/6K5ib75Uv3— j 🍀 (@whataa_jem) April 12, 2022
5 of 20
People purposely took that clip of cam Newton addressing women & edited out the part where he also addressed men and told men to be better men.— Dre 💙 (@TheRealDrePapi) April 12, 2022
6 of 20
Cam Newton said the kinda girl HE wants & ya’ll mad. y’all bringing up his kids like wtf does that have to do with anything.— Quana (@__QuanaG) April 12, 2022
7 of 20
I’m trying like hell to not give oxygen to Cam Newton and his comments b/c they’re so blatantly ridiculous, but I keep coming back to the fact that they’re also dangerous b/c they contribute to a culture that believes it’s OK to demean and devalue women. Gotta do better, Cam.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 12, 2022
8 of 20
Women get on this app and talk about all the things they expect from a man DAILY. Cam Newton says how he expects a woman to cook and it’s somehow outrage. Y’all can go to hell.— Respect Dave McCormack (@Grinch21188235) April 12, 2022
9 of 20
Cardi B -I don’t cook, I don’t clean, but I got some Wet a** p*ssy. All of media loves it, Women are twerking to it etc Cam Newton- yea you a bad b*tch but can you cook? Can you clean? Are willing to let a man lead? He gets dragged, called a sexist, “How dare he say that!” #irony— Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) April 12, 2022
10 of 20
Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/GX2nSIa0zX— Willie 🦌52-30 🍺2-3 (@WillieStrokerWI) April 12, 2022
11 of 20
Again, many men such as Cam Newton need to read more and speak less. The level of misogyny and sexism on these podcasts is disgusting. https://t.co/oN3nW2zSnU— Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 12, 2022
12 of 20
Cam Newton has four children with former girlfriend, Kia Proctor.— ☿ 𝐑á𝐳𝐚 𝐍. 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐤🪞 (@sweetfacedinero) April 12, 2022
In 2019, Newton fathered a son with an IG model months before his fourth child with Proctor was born.
Cam Newton is part of the 54% of BM who will never marry. He should lead himself to some self control.
13 of 20
Some of you women are upset because Cam Newton described two types of women. If you fall into those categories, that means you're guilty as charged. He was only describing certain types of women and you take issue with it.— josdaughter (@reidhunt1962) April 12, 2022
14 of 20
If a famous woman said that they believe a man should cater to a woman's needs, know how to cook, and know when to be quiet there would be thunderous applause from the ladies of The View.— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 12, 2022
Cam Newton said nothing wrong, but his hat is ridiculous.
15 of 20
based on this, I'd argue Cam's the one who doesn't know when to be quiet https://t.co/rT6kT1BQf0— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 11, 2022
16 of 20
Sounds like it’s my turn to sound off about men who “can’t pass” or “win a super bowl”. https://t.co/7rvuptKhWF— Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) April 11, 2022
17 of 20
I heard the entire interview ..he called men out as well nothing to see here https://t.co/bvHnMlkps4— Black QB Supporter Fan Club (@Blackeffect1986) April 11, 2022
18 of 20
I’m confused about the Cam Newton conversation! Maybe it’s because I watched the whole clip. Why are people upset?— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 12, 2022
19 of 20
Cam Newton basically said he prefers an Ayesha Curry or Savannah James over a Brittany Renner .. and all y’all heard was “cookin” 😂😂— J Tuck (@jtuck151) April 11, 2022
20 of 20
Cam Newton’s father taught him so many dumb archaic ideologies about women and that’s on him. The fact Cam didn’t bother to unlearn that nonsense as a man is on Cam.— Ross Read (@RossRead) April 11, 2022
Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty
