Wingding Abuser Cam Newton Called Out For Sexist Comments Regarding “Women Who Can’t Cook”

You can always count on these folks to expose themselves during a podcast conversation. It never fails.

Free-agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton is catching heat from women for some recent comments he made. During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the winding abusing jock decided to talk about women who can’t cook, don’t stop talking, and can’t cater to the needs of men.

Newton used his parents’ marriage as a “perfect” example of his dad showing him “what a man was” in his life before the convo went into sexist territory. Things went left when he attempted to break down the definition of a “bad bitch” adding that when he used “bitches in a way not to degrade a woman,” while pointing out it’s a play on “what they deem is a boss chick.”

He broke down his definition of a good woman claiming, “A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” He called out women who brag about being a “boss bitch,” adding, “but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Once the clip went viral on Twitter, Newton immediately caught flak, and understandably so. The Athletic writer Nicole Auerbach wrote in a quote tweet of the video, “based on this, I’d argue Cam’s the one who doesn’t know when to be quiet.”

“Sounds like it’s my turn to sound off about men who “can’t pass” or “win a super bowl,” NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin wrote on Twitter. She also mentioned Newton belittling a female reporter saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”

New York Times best-selling author and philanthropist wrote, “Again, many men such as Cam Newton to read more and speak less. The level of misogyny and sexism on these podcasts is disgusting.”

Of course, some feel his comments were taken out of context, pointing to the fact that he also called out men too. “Women get on this app and tell everyone what the want from a man everyday. Cam Newton said some reasonable shit and people are flipping out,” one Twitter user wrote.

There is a whole discourse around Newton’s comments. Again chalk this up to people seemingly just running their mouths during these podcasts. You can peep some more reactions below.

