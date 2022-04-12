News
Twitter Destroys Cam Newton Over Comments About Women

And now he's getting cooked on Twitter because he doesn't know when to be quiet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Cam Newton is probably not in the best position to be telling anyone they need to know when to STFU. And yet, here he is showing the world that he has learned nothing from the time he got dragged and lost endorsements over sexist remarks he made to a female reporter in 2017. Now, in 2022, Newton is out here denigrating women—who he essentially says are not women, but “bad b*****”—who “can’t cook,” and “don’t know when to be quiet.” 

And now he’s getting cooked on Twitter because he doesn’t know when to be quiet.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b****.”

So, y’all already know that misogynoir and respectability negro-isms are about to pour out of Cam’s mouth, but we also know those big hats he wears aren’t sized to cover a big brain—just a big head. Anyway, Newton was asked to clarify the difference between a bad b**** and a woman.

“A bad b**** is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b***, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part,” Newton explained. (Or, at least we’re all pretending that was an explanation.) “There’s a lot of women who are bad b*****. And I say b***** in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

He then proceeds to degrade the women he’s totally not degrading.

“Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

Before we get into all the reasons Newton is loud, wrong, and sexist as usual, let’s get into the Twitter responses, many of which were, well, unkind to the NFL star.

https://twitter.com/christinitia91/status/1513891204865351691

Of course, there were also plenty of people defending Cam’s comments, and those people appear to be big mad at his detractors for, well, knowing what century we’re living in.

So, here’s what Cam’s defenders are missing…

First, they’re way too focused on the cooking aspect of his remarks. It’s like they’re intentionally ignoring the whole of what Newton had to say and isolating one thing they might be able to form a plausible argument against. (And in terms of critical thinking, they’re failing at that too.) Second, no one ever tells men that, just by virtue of being men, we need to know when to be quiet. That’s some archaic, pre-women suffrage movement, “be seen and not heard” nonsense we should have been let go of.

But overall, the issue with Cam and those who agree with him is simple: All women are women. Cam might be sharing his views under the guise of “preference,” but at the end of the day, he’s made a distinction between women who call themselves bad b**** and carry themselves a certain way and women who adhere to a certain idea of respectability. Black people would easily understand this if it was some white person whitesplaining how good negroes should present themselves. If a white person was explaining the difference between a n****r and a Black person, no amount of them citing their “preference” would change how racist and offensive they were. (And, frankly, even when Black people make that distinction, I can’t help but look at them like they’re tap-dancing sambos looking for white hands to pat them on the head.)

Also, no one has really put together a plausible argument for why, in the 21st century, we still see men as naturally designated leaders of family units and relationships. At this point, it’s clear folks are running with an idea that the fact that a thing always has been is, in and of itself, the reason why it always should be.

Maybe women are just tired of being told when to be quiet by men (and society, for that matter) and they’re tired of being told they’re of lesser value because they don’t adhere to the traditional values imposed on them.

Twitter Destroys Cam Newton Over Comments About Women  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
Close