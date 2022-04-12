Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gilbert Gottfried, best known for his stand-up comedy and one-of-a-kind voice, has passed away after battling health issues. He was 67 years old. Throughout his career, Gottfried frequently portrayed squinting, temperamental characters who typically had a scheme or two up their sleeve.

He appeared as Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin,” in addition to roles in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “House Party 3” as well as family favorites like “Problem Child,” “Look Who’s Talking Too” and the 1998 adaptation of “Dr. Dolittle.”

The news was announced by Gottfried’s family via his official Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the family’s post read.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family,” they added. Popular among Hollywood’s comedic circle, an outpouring of regards began to appear on social media after news of his death broke. Among them, actor Jason Alexandar, who, like Gottfried, has been known to play lovable-but-obnoxious characters. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” Alexander tweeted. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me.”

