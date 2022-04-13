Nevada Instructor’s Racist Gun Safety Jokes Draw Criticism

So, here’s the thing—conservatives aren’t funny.
When white people, especially white conservatives, try to tell race-related “jokes,” they’re not really telling jokes so much as they’re being blatantly racist and hiding behind, “Ok c’mon, it’s just a joke.”
So when a firearm instructor in Nevada got on stage during a recent conceal carry weapon (CCW) event and decided to do his version of the “white people are this way while Black people are this other way” jokes that most Black comedians stopped doing I the late ’90s, his bit was stale, dated, completely unclever and completely racist. He probably thought it was OK because he was also making fun of white people, but nah—the racism and Black resentment were clear in his presentation.
According to Newsweek, the gun guy who also dabbles in Klan comedy is CCW instructor Nephi Khaliki. Now, technically, Kalili is not white. Despite the fact that he presents as your average white American good old boy yokel, he’s actually an Afghan American. But his brand of racial stereotyping is as white as white can be.
During the April 10 event at the Clark County Library—where, of course, Republican candidates were listed as special guests—Khaliki started his routine by declaring to the audience that firearm “rules are different for the races, right?”
So, next to an image of some regular-degular white MAGA-fied American caricature holding a rifle, he listed the following rules for firearm safety for white people.
- Always put your beer down before handling a firearm.
- Always keep your finger out of your nose while shooting.
- Always wear a wife beater on the range.
- Always make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop.
Then came the disproportionately offensive Black jokes.
For this part of the segment, Khaliki went with an image of a Black male gangster with a handgun cocked sideways as if he were in the midst of a gang war. While the white caricature—who looked, well, basically, just like Khaliki if he were white—held a rifle by his side in a non-threatening way, the Black caricature is a violent criminal who would be considered a danger to society clearly pointing a gun at someone. Then there’s Khaliki’s special firearm safety rules for Black people.
- Always shoot the gun right side up.
- Always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting.
- Always make sure there’s a white person around so you have someone to blame for everything that goes wrong in your life.
- Always aim for small children to ensure you actually hit another gang member.
First of all, chicken grease? Really? We’re still out here doing “Black people love chicken” jokes in 2022. But that was the least offensive rule.
“Always make sure there’s a white person around so you have someone to blame for everything that goes wrong in your life,” was clearly not a joke. That was just an airing out of white grievances under the guise of humor. White people have spent all of American history complaining about the very existence of non-whites on the land they stole, and they’re still blaming immigration and affirmative action for all their shortcomings. But Black people complain about racism so that automatically translates to us blaming white people for all our problems.
Then there’s the last rule: “Always aim for small children to ensure you actually hit another gang member.”
Bruh, that’s just dark and vile as hell, and he made no such joke about white people.
So yeah, Khaliki may not technically be white—but he’s still white AF.
Anyway, after being dragged up and down the internet for his off-white supremacy stand-up, Khaliki defended himself by posting another clip from the same event where he spoke about his own racial background being associated with terrorists. (There was no caricature image or list of violent stereotypes though because that would have been racist.)
“Look, I think racism’s funny,” he said. “Cause, in order to be a racist you gotta be so ignorant. Cause, to me, racism is about fear. I fear you so, I want to control you because I’m afraid that if you’re left to your own devices you will rise above me and you will be my ruler.”
Yeaeeeah, stop it, bro. If that segment was about making fun of racism then the white stereotypes wouldn’t have been so harmless while the Black stereotypes were mired in thuggery and violence. Just admit you err on the side of whiteness and that the largely white, conservative and gun-loving audience you performed for is the only audience where that routine would fly.
At any other venue, that routine would have bombed like your people bombed…
Now, see, you’ve got me doing it now. That “joke” would have been me punching down for white nationalism too. This sh** ain’t funny.
SEE ALSO:
West Virginia Advances The ‘Anti-Racism Act,’ But It’s Not What You Think, It’s A Bill To Protect White Feelings
Miya ‘Soho Karen’ Ponsetto Is ‘Pleased’ With DA’s ‘Empathetic’ Deal For Assaulting Black Teen
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Residential quota 'Karen'1 of 36
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
Nevada Instructor’s Racist Gun Safety Jokes Draw Criticism was originally published on newsone.com