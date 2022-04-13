Arts & Entertainment
Meagan Good Teases Racy Coachella Look Ahead Of The Music Festival

Meagan Good is serving melanin and chiseled abs for Coachella.

Deadline Contenders Television – Arrivals - Day 2

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Meagan Good, Ms. Good if ya nasty, gave us a little Coachella inspiration in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model showed off her glowing melanin and chiseled abs in a bronze ensemble by Zenma Design, accessories by Dylanex, and gold sandals by Sam Edelman.

The swimsuit featured a triangle cut on the torso area and a long train that followed behind her. Good partnered the look with copper-colored goddess locs that fell to her waistline.

This Friday, the music festival kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Over the next two weekends, celebrities, music lovers, and all-around festival fanatics will gather in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert for a memorable experience. This year’s Coachella lineup lineup includes notable names like Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Daniel Caesar, City Girls, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, and many more.

Good’s festival-inspired ensemble is the exact energy needed at Coachella. Attendees are known for wearing colorful wigs, sheer dresses, bikinis, and anything considered boho-chic. The stylish looks spotted over the next two weekends are going to be the talk of the internet. Festival-goers have been looking forward to Coachella after it was canceled two summers in a row due to the Coronavirus.

Meagan Good Teases Racy Coachella Look Ahead Of The Music Festival

