‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Pays Homage To Fashion Stylists In Their Power Stylists 2022 Issue

It’s impossible to swoon over a celebrity’s outfit without paying homage to the genius behind the costume. Every now and then, it’s only right to bring them to the forefront. The Hollywood Reporter is doing just that by honoring the top fashion stylists in their 2022 Stylist Issue, and of course, some of our favorites made the cut.

We love a good Mary J. Blige slay, and we must tip our hats to the man behind her jazzy looks, Jason Rembert. You can catch Blige stomping the stage in thigh-high Gucci boots or coming for our edges in a magazine shoot while draped in a floor-length mink. Thanks to Rembert, Blige is at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. In THR’s 2022 Stylist Issue, the stylist extraordinaire dishes on Blige’s fabulous 2022 Super Bowl, Swarovski crystals look that still has people talking. “It is exciting to work with someone whose brand identity has been so relevant for so many decades and is still at the top of their game,” stated Rembert. He also styles other notable celebrities such as Diddy, Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, and Lizzo, to name a few.

Jason Bolden was also honored in THR’s 2022 Stylist Issue, and rightfully so. Bolden has been bringing looks to life on celebrities for years. He is the fashion director behind their most iconic looks, from Yara Shahidi to Alicia Keys. One thing is for sure, the stylist has a knack for constructing top-notch ensembles. Bolden is featured in THR’s Stylist Issue with one of his most prominent clients, Michael B. Jordan. He speaks highly of his client, stating that they connect on many levels other than fashion. “It’s our shared references that stand out to me. I like that we talk about the leaders and ceiling-breakers before us and thread them through his looks.”⁠, Bolden said. Jordan agreed, adding, “We always begin with conversations about art, life, culture, music. Jason is constantly challenging ideas of ‘staples’ and redefining what fashion can be.”

There’s no way to have an issue about stylists without mentioning the incomparable Law Roach. Because his work goes far beyond simply dressing a client, he’s coined himself the image architect. Working with him will not only elevate your look, this wardrobe magician will change your entire outlook on fashion. Roach was partnered with Venus Williams for this spread, but his clients include notable names such as Zendaya Coleman, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Hudson.

Check out THR’s Stylist Issue here.

‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Pays Homage To Fashion Stylists In Their Power Stylists 2022 Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

