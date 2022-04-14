Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Spinning The Block” | Episode 63

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lore’l gets undressed with special guest host Jasmine Sanders (@IamJasmineSanders) from The DL Hughley Show while Eva was out. Cam Newton is under fire for his sexist comments, while J. Lo, and Ben Affleck got engaged…again. Would you circle back with an ex-boo? Plus, Solange and her son are trending and you’ll never guess why!

Lastly, Lore’l and Jasmine talk about finding love in the DMs and how to get over an ex quickly.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks for Spring including pastels.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast 

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Spinning The Block” | Episode 63  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close