TSA Implements New Screening And Security Procedures For Transgender, Non-Conforming And Non-Binary Passengers

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

On April 11, the Transit Security Administration (TSA) finally launched the new and improved measure.

Transgender and non-conforming passengers applying for TSA PreCheck® will now be able to select the gender they would like to have reflected on their traveling record by selecting “M” or “F” during the enrollment or renewal process. The TSA has also implemented an “X” gender marker for non-binary travelers who don’t identify as either male or female. According to the TSA’s website, individuals from all three groups will not be denied travel if their selected gender does not match the gender on their supporting documentation, “such as birth certificate, passport, or state-issued ID,” as long as the name on the reservation matches the name and date of birth on record with TSA. 

In March, the Biden Administration announced plans to roll out a new gender-neutral initiative for airport security screening procedures to support passengers who may identify as transgender, nonbinary, or non-conforming.

The updated screening procedure also includes a new scanning process for transgender, non-binary and non-conforming passengers. Travelers will have the option to be scanned using Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT), a walk-through metal detector (WTMD), and/or a pat-down procedure.

TSA’s new security plans were announced in conjunction with Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual holiday occurring on March 31, that is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness to discrimination faced by the community.

“DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement, according to Fortune. 

TSA Implements New Screening And Security Procedures For Transgender, Non-Conforming And Non-Binary Passengers  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

