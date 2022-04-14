Brother of Archie Eversole Charged In Rapper’s Murder

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tragic story all around, but this one just got a little more heartbreaking.

Police in DeKalb County have charged Alexander Kraus with murder in the shooting death of his brother, rapper Archie Eversole. According to reports, the shooting took place on March 25. Eversole was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3. Initially, his brother was charged with aggravated assault but the charges were upgraded to murder after Eversole died.

Eversole was best known for his hit ‘We Ready’ & his Gold selling album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style in 2002. The ATL legend was chosen to make the theme song for the Atlanta United MLS club.

