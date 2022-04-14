Arts & Entertainment
Halle Bailey Shuts Down Breast Implant Rumors With Hilarious Tweet

In an industry where plastic surgery is the norm, Halle Bailey is one of the few who is still working with what God blessed her with.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

In an industry where plastic surgery is the norm, Halle Bailey is one of the few who is still working with what God blessed her with. In response to breast implant rumors, the talented actress/singer confirmed that she is au Naturale through a causal statement she posted on her Twitter account.

While we aren’t quite sure who or what sparked the breast implant rumors, what we do know is Bailey wasn’t going for it. As soon as the “Do It” singer caught wind of the allegations, she set the record straight. “lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.” she typed. Her followers were also shocked by the rumor and quickly replied to her tweet with their two cents.

One follower cheered her on by typing, “Tell em Halle!” Another follower typed, “Tell them stop playing witchu suh.” While another follower confirmed that Bailey’s breast “be sitting maam!”

Like her sister Chloe Bailey, Halle is known for giving body. Her beautifully curated social media pictures will have any onlooker salivating at the mouth. From low-cut tops to fitted gowns, Halle highlights her body’s curves perfectly, and she is unapologetic about it all.

Keep shining, Halle! We are here for it!

Halle Bailey Shuts Down Breast Implant Rumors With Hilarious Tweet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

