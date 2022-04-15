News
Lawyer Defends White Model Who Killed Black Boyfriend

Clenney never so much as seeing a jail cell isn't justice, it's privilege.

 Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney

It’s been going on two weeks since the April 3 fatal stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami, Florida, by his white girlfriend Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model and an Instagram influencer. Clenney was never arrested let alone charged with a crime and her lawyer, Frank Prieto, is playing around in Black people’s faces by calling it “justice” that his client hasn’t been arrested and implying that any other citizen would receive the same treatment.

“Justice in this matter calls for no arrest or charges,” Prieto told the DailyMail Wednesday. “It is absolutely irresponsible for the family’s attorney (who was not present and has not seen the evidence in this case) to allege that the events of that evening were unprovoked or to insinuate that she is being afforded special treatment.”

I suppose it makes sense that Prieto doesn’t consider it “special treatment” that Clenney hasn’t been charged in Obumseli’s death or that she was taken to the hospital under Florida’s Baker Act after she cried and threatened to kill herself after being detained by police. Because for white people who have killed Black people, that’s often just normal treatment.

It isn’t much of a stretch to say that if Obumseli had stabbed Clenney to death, he wouldn’t have been able to simply claim self-defense and been given the benefit of the doubt by police officers. It’s hard to imagine him being able to cry and say he’s suicidal and cops would’ve just sent him to a hospital and then released him to roam around in public. That just isn’t normal. What is normal, however, is law enforcement being slow to arrest the non-Black killers of Black people after said killers claim it was the Black person who attacked first. (See the cases of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.)

Still, Prieto insists that his client was the victim “of domestic violence and possibly human trafficking,” and that it was “irresponsible” for Obumseli’s family to make comments in support of him when they have not “seen the evidence.”

“There is nothing we can say to alleviate the pain his family is going through,” he said. “However, their calls for justice and an arrest in this matter are misplaced.”

Listen: Ultimately, Prieto is just doing what lawyers do in defending their clients, but I just need folks to stop pretending anybody can cry white woman tears and go free. Clenney never so much as seeing a jail cell isn’t justice, it’s privilege.

The Curious Case Of Christian Obumseli, Courtney Clenney – The White Woman Who Killed Him – And The Black Women He Disparaged

GoFundMe Soars For Black Man Slain By White IG Model As Donations Lag For Unarmed Grand Rapids Police Shooting Victim

UPDATED: 9:20 p.m. ET, April 10, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption of police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Patrick Lyoya's family demanded the Grand Rapids police department release video footage showing his killing. The 26-year-old was killed on April 4 during an alleged "routine" traffic stop. As previously reported by NewsOne, Peter Lyoya, Patrick's father, spoke to the outlet M-Live via his interpreter Israel Siku. "I don't know what to do because I am confused. I want justice for Patrick," the elder Lyoya said. "I want people to see the way my son was killed. I want the entire world to see how my son was executed." The Lyoya family moved from the  Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States seven years ago in search of a better life. M-Live reported Michigan State Police showed Patrick's father a brief clip of the fatal shooting. The grieving father claimed that the officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head as he lay on the ground face down. (Read the full article here). An unidentified Grand Rapids police officer pulled Lyoya over to conduct a traffic stop on April 4 around 8 a.m., after officials claimed the young man was driving a vehicle with an unregistered license plate. According to M-Live, the Grand Rapids Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave pending the internal investigation. Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack previously condemned the shooting on Facebook, calling it "an execution."  "Gun violence by my community or by the police will not be tolerated. This man was murdered in a way that I cannot accept," he added. Patrick Lyoya's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

