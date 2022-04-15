The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: Mary Mary Share What To Expect During Verzuz With BeBe & CeCe Winans On Easter [WATCH]

Coming up on Easter Sunday (April 17) the legendary gospel group, Mary Mary will take on the brother and sister duo BeBe and CeCe Winans in a Verzuz battle. The show will be live from Erica Campbell‘s church, California Worship Center for the first time in their new building. The duo shares that the celebration will be a show for everybody to worship, shout, and scream on that Easter Sunday with a performance that will compliment them and the Winans.

Mary Mary also discusses the full-circle moment of performing in their hometown of Inglewood during the Super Bowl.  Hear Mary Mary share funny moments while performing, Erica Campbell’s new song ‘Positive’, and more on their upcoming Verzuz performance.

The world was watching as Mary Mary represented their hometown of Inglewood, California, and our Gospel music community at Super Bowl LVI. Erica and Tina Campbell performed an amazing rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and nailed it.

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Mary Share What To Expect During Verzuz With BeBe & CeCe Winans On Easter [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

