Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Indicted For Sex Trafficking, Rape

Cash Out, also stylized as Ca$h Out, had a pair of charting hits in "Cashin' Out" and "She Twerkin'."

Katy Tiz & Ca$h Out Visit Music Choice

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Atlanta rapper Cash Out, who emerged on the Hip-Hop scene over a decade ago and notched a pair of charting hits, was recently indicted on charges of sex trafficking and rape. According to a new report, Cash Out was arrested with four others who allegedly promised financial favor and standing within a company that was formed to promote the rapper’s brand.

Local outlet CBS46 reports that Cash Out, real name John Michael Hakeem Gibson, is currently on the hook for multiple charges of rape, sex trafficking, and coercing women into prostitution per the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash Out and his co-defendants established the Pyrez Music Group LLC under the guise that it would be a company used to promote the rapper’s brand and business. The indictment instead shows that Cash Out, Linda Smith AKA Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out,” Kierra Danieele Adams AKA “Boots,” Tyrone Orlando Taylor AKA “Rooskie,” and Demetrius Lamont Edwards AKA “Drama” promised the young women financial gain and company status while performing sex work on the behalf of Pyrez Music Group LLC and Cash Out.

Cash Out made his first splash in 2011 with his hit song “Cashin’ Out” and hit the charts once more with “She Twerkin’.”

Photo: Getty

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Indicted For Sex Trafficking, Rape  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

