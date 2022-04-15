NYC Mayor Eric Adams Slams Black Lives Matter After Frank James Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mayor Eric Adams ran on the promise that he would be tough on crime in New York City and the Brownsville native’s time as a police officer informed his pointed stance. During a recent media appearance, Adams slammed the Black Lives Matter movement for what he framed as a lack of outrage aimed at the rising instances of violence among Black city youth.

POLITICO reports that Adams, 61, recently appeared on New York local outlet NY1, where he took a swipe at Black Lives Matter in the wake of the arrest of suspected subway shooter Frank James. The mayor took the moment to essentially suggest that BLM’s focus is selective.

“If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the streets right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter,” Adams said to the outlet. “We can’t be hypocrites.”

Adams made the comments after being asked about the subway shooting incident and the subsequent arrest of James along with how best to address the uptick in gun violence across the city.

“By being consistent with our message. Here is my question that I put out to the city: I thought Black lives mattered. Where are all those who stated Black lives matter?” Adams offered in response. “Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The victims were Black. Many of the shooters were Black. Why are 16, 17, 18-year-olds out on our streets armed with guns at 12:00 or 1:00 a.m.?”

Mayor Adams’ comments can be viewed on NY1 by following this link.

