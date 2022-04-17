News
HomeNews

Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans Battle It Out In Verzuz [Watch]

We Are All Winners Here!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans are blessing us with a Resurrection Day Celebration. Watch as the two iconic groups battle it out (in love) for the latest Verzuz Celebration live from the brand new California Worship Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Kev On Stage is your host for the evening and you can expect to see some amazing performances from the Winans and The Mary’s!

Part 2:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Verzuz - Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans

Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

32 photos Launch gallery

Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

Continue reading Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_550409" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Unique Nicole / Getty[/caption] Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) What a night to remember. To kick off the opening night of the brand new California Worship Center and Resurrection Sunday, an epic Verzuz battle took place between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. If you were introduced for the first time or a long-time fan of both duos, you were in for a treat. The sold-out crowd featured guests, including husband and wife Flex Alexander and Shanice, R&B star Major, Chante Moore, Stephen Hill, and the incomparable Stevie Wonder. Kev On Stage was the host fr the evening but as he said many times last night, he was there to enjoy this epic night as a fan and "church kid." https://www.instagram.com/p/CcfSH8LrNsg/ Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans Battle It Out In Verzuz [Watch] The Gospel was definitely felt last night as Erica and Tina Campbell and BeBe and CeCe Winans showed why they are 2 of Gospel music's most Iconic groups. Take a look at some of the best moments from Easter Sunday's Verzuz celebration. [protected-iframe id="44b3c129a589937c1bd16f8459202f12" height="400" width="400" /] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM: [display-posts category="entertainment" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reflects On Being Forced To Sing As A Child & Mary Mary Beginnings For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

RELATED: Warryn Campbell “He Laid It Down And He Has The Power To Get Up Again” | Fresh Word Friday

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans Battle It Out In Verzuz [Watch]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close