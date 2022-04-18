The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige To Receive Billboard’s 2022 Icon Award [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Our favorite girl Mary J. Blige is set to receive the 2022 Billboard Icon Award.  The Billboard Music Awards is coming up on May 15, 2022.  In other news, Chris Brown is having trouble at his home again.  He called the police on a woman who has been trespassing at his home and got into a screaming match with his security. Also Snoop Dogg spills the tea on the Super Bowl performance.

Hear this and more in the Hot Spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3673864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty[/caption] Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby! Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche. Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown: RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige To Receive Billboard’s 2022 Icon Award [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close